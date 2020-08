Circle 10 Council – Two Rivers District of the Boy Scouts of America will host a recruiting drive for ages 5 – 17 for all youth in our listening area. It’s for ages 5 to 17 and open to all youth for our listening area. It will be held Monday August 31st from 6 to 8 pm at the Love Civic Center parking lot. This will be a drive through recruiting, to ensure there is proper social distancing.