Circus Comes To Pittsburg

Have you purchased your circus tickets?

Wednesday (Oct 24) is the last day to purchase circus tickets at a discounted rate. Adult tickets (plus a free child’s ticket) are $14 now but go up to $20 on Thursday! Children’s tickets are $12 at the gate.

Tickets may be purchased at the Chamber office, God’s Closet, Murphy’s Kitchen, Guaranty Bank, Smith Furniture and Pilgrim Bank – Mt. Pleasant (Jefferson Street branch). Tickets will also be available at Pittsburg Tractor on Wednesday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm during a live remote with Star 96.9.

Worried about the weather? Have no fear… the skies are expected to clear up on Thursday by late morning! It will be a perfect afternoon and evening for the circus. But, because the ground may be a bit wet, Emanuel Baptist Church invites you to park in their lot and walk across the street to the tent.

Shows are at 4:30 and 7:30 on Thursday (Oct 25). Also, we invite you to join us at 3:00 pm to watch the elephants being washed by the Pittsburg Fire Department.

We look forward to seeing you on Thursday at the Carson & Barnes Circus Saurus!