Cities Get TWDB Funding

AUSTIN – (June 4, 2019) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved financial assistance totaling $22,521,341 for water and wastewater system projects. Of this funding, $19,601,856 was approved for rural projects.

$1,268,750 to the City of Ropesville (Hockley County) for water system improvements

$2,919,485 to the Eastland County Water Supply District (Eastland County) for water system improvements

$8,420,000 to the Greater Texoma Utility Authority on behalf of the City of Pottsboro (Grayson County) for wastewater system improvements

$3,758,106 to the Greater Texoma Utility Authority on behalf of the City of Whitewright (Grayson County) for water system improvements

$6,155,000 to the Roman Forest Consolidated Municipal Utility District (Montgomery County) for a Hurricane Harvey disaster recovery project

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional planning, and preparing the state water plan for the development of the state’s water resources. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control, and agricultural water conservation projects.