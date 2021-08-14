Citizen Input Sought as City of Mount Pleasant Launches Projects to Guide Planning & Development

The City of Mount Pleasant has launched two important projects to help guide future planning and development, and your input is needed!

“The Mayor and City Council have approved updating the Comprehensive Plan and developing a new Parks and Recreation Plan,” said City Manager Ed Thatcher. “Both of these plans are very important best practice tools that capture the vision of what the community wants to be in the future and defines how we get there.”

What is a Comprehensive Plan?

A Comprehensive Plan, also known as a general plan, master plan or land use plan, is a document designed to guide the future actions of a city. The comprehensive plan presents a vision for the future with long-range goals and objectives for all activities that affect the local government.

A steering committee of Mount Pleasant citizens appointed by the City Council will guide this process and includes: Dana Applewhite, Kelly Baker, Roger Brannon, Richard Bonney, Melissa Conroy, Mike Davis, Kristi Flannigan, Erman Hensel, Crystal Jackson, Judd Marshall, Jon McCullough, Tommy Oglesby, Bud Posey, Uriel Sanchez, Terry Scroggins, Holly Self and Jimmy Smith.

Once an updated Comprehensive Plan is completed and approved by the steering committee, it will be presented to the City Council for adoption. A set of implementation steps will be defined in the plan that will guide the current and future City Councils and City staff in making changes to the City’s Zoning Code and Subdivision Ordinance as well as adopting plans for future Capital Improvement projects.

What is a Parks and Recreation Plan?

This plan is also based on the community’s vision, but focuses upon on long-term parkland needs, park improvements, trail construction, recreational facilities, streetscape improvements and future park projects. The completed plan will include the goals and objectives for achieving the vision.

The Park Board will guide the project, and members are Crystal Porter Cassio, Kristi Flanagan, Sam Parker, Jr. and Tommy Shumate. Once the Park Board approves the plan, it will also be presented to City Council for adoption.

The process for developing the plans is being facilitated by the consulting firm of Kimley-Horn.

Take the 2021 Community Online Survey by September 10!

Kimley-Horn has launched the 2021 Online Community Survey to gather feedback for the Comprehensive Plan and Parks and Recreation Plan. This survey will gather initial thoughts from citizens on what issues need to be addressed and what things should be preserved and enhanced. It should take approximately 10 minutes to complete the survey.

“We appreciate the community’s participation, and we look forward to seeing the responses and ideas,” said Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr. “The survey enables us to hear from a variety of voices across the city, including current residents, business owners, and visitors, all of whom are important stakeholders in Mount Pleasant.”

To take the 2021 Community Survey, visit the project website at www.PlanMP2040.com or click here . Citizens can also follow the progress of both projects at the website developed by Kimley-Horn for this purpose. A hard copy of the survey may be obtained at the front desk of the Public Library or City Hall, located at 501 N. Madison.

If you have any questions, please contact Robert LaCroix, City of Mount Pleasant Director of Building & Development at 903-575-4149, ext. 2225 or rlacroix@mpcity.org.

###