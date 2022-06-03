Diamond C
City Leaders Host 2nd Annual Decoration Day at Cortznes Cemetery

 


City of Mount Pleasant and community leaders hosted the Second Annual Decoration Day at Cortznes Cemetery on May 29, during which the new pavilion constructed by the City was unveiled

Mount Pleasant, TX, June 3, 2022City of Mount Pleasant and community leaders hosted the Second Annual Decoration Day at Cortznes Cemetery on May 29.

The ceremony, which offered a time to reflect on the memory of  loved ones and affirm a commitment to life and living, provided the opportunity to unveil the new pavilion the City constructed so that funeral services could be held in comfort during inclement weather.

Participating in the ceremony were Dr. Tony Rundles, Dr. Kirthell, Reverend Lonnie Charles Bell and City of Mount Pleasant Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr., Mayor Pro Tem Tim Dale and City Manager Ed Thatcher. Councilman Jerry Walker served as Master of Ceremonies.

Cortznes Cemetery is located in Southwest Mount Pleasant at South O’Tyson and School Street.

