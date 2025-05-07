ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Hiring Header
Header Mowers Header 2024
McKay Law Header
Sandlin Header 2024
La Quinta Mt Pleasant Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2024 Header

City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report To City Council

 

MEMORANDUM 

May 06, 2025 

TO: CITY COUNCIL 

FROM: CITY MANAGER, MARC MAXWELL 

SUBJ: MANAGER’S REPORT 

CLAIMS – We had 1 workers compensation claim in April for a police officer who  suffered abrasions while making an arrest. We had one liability claim from a driver who’s  car was struck by a police cruiser. There were no injuries. 

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN – Kimley Horn is collecting data for their baseline. They  are hosting an open house at the Senior Activities Center on May 15 from 5 pm to 8 pm.  They will complete the community assessment phase in May. 

MIRACLE LEAGUE FIELD – We have received 100% construction drawings from  Kimley Horn and we have submitted them to Texas Parks and Wildlife for approval. We  also have a photo-op scheduled for May 12 at 5:45 at which time the Bright Star Baseball  organization will present a check to assist with the construction of the field. 

THERMO WATER – The Capital   Construction Division installed 2,440 feet  of 18’ water main in April for a total of 4,040 feet. We are replacing old 8”   main. This will be the first water project  of many at Thermo. 

THERMO ROAD – This project is  completed. This $4.4 million project was partially funded by a $2.4 million grant from the Economic  Development Administration (EDA). 

 

COLEMAN BALLFIELD LIGHT UPGRADE – This $250,000 grant from the State  Energy Conservation Office (SECO) to upgrade the ballfield lights to LED is on again, off again. It’s currently on again…mostly. SECO will be here tomorrow for a site audit.  They tell us that the approval to proceed is imminent. 

MIDFIELD APRON – All of the concrete is in place. All that remains is a bit of  erosion control and painting. 

This project includes drainage improvements as well as repaving the midfield apron in  concrete. Total project cost is $5.28 million, of which 90% is funded by a grant through  TXDOT. 

WASTEWATER CHLORINE CONTACT CHAMBER – Hayter Engineering is  presently designing the new chlorine contact chamber. We have encountered an obstacle  that threatens to prevent us from re-rating the plant from %.4 MGD to 10 MGD. Our  Primary clarifiers are only 8 feet deep. TCEQ now requires a minimum depth of 10 feet.  They are applying the depth requirement to us if we want to rerate. Staff is working on the  issue. We are applying for a variance. Our data shows that our clarifiers are doing a  fantastic job as they are. 

This $2.2 million project will repurpose a former (abandoned) sand filter turning it into a  chlorine contact chamber. Chlorine contact time is a bottleneck at the wastewater treatment  plant (WWTP). The WWTP has a rated capacity of 5.4 MGD. Staff believes we can  increase the capacity to 10 MGD when the project is completed. The increase will require  TCEQ approval, but staff thinks it is feasible. The project is being funded from the  Enterprise Fund balance.  

STREET IMPROVEMENT PLAN (SIP) – Following is a list of projects for the 2025  SIP. Highlighted segments have been completed. The contractor is waiting for the school year to end before finishing the list.

2025 Street Improvement Program
Street  From/To  Length
Hodge  Davis to Fisher and Texas to Brinker  925
South Davis  Lee to Industrial  1047
Debbie/Kayla/Price  Camp thru Cul de sac  961
Foscue  Jefferson to Weaver  808
Middle  Church to Mulberry  918
Turtle Creek  Main to end  702
Village  Linda to End  301
Ponder  Connally to Van Sickle  702
Sunset  Houston to RR  1193
Sprite  End to End  1109

 

 

Stacy/Beckton/C P Alley  Fuller to College  1244
Tate  Texas to Brinker  570
Michel  College to Gena  850
McGrede  Sprite to Lemon  1660
Lilly/Bird Cir.  MLK to Cul de sac  570
Ponder  Van Sickle to Houston  449
Levi/Cottonwood  End to End  988
Ingram  Texas to Locust  359
Locust  Tate to Bellview  449
Asphalt/Concrete repairs  Various  1000
Coleman Parking  Expansion  250 x 190
Camp  Texas to Brinker  550
Kimberly  End to end  675

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will present the  monthly report of revenues and expenditures. 

Elsewhere around the city, employees: 

  • Prepped athletic fields for 137 youth games and 3 tournaments. 
  • Prepared the Grays building for 19 rentals. 
  • Mowed the airport and grass landing strip twice. 
  • Assisted with 102 activities for seniors. 
  • Conducted 90 building inspections, 13 electrical inspections, 17 plumbing  inspections, and 13 mechanical inspections. 
  • Issued 30 building permits and 60 trade permits. 
  • Sold 3,136 gallons of AvGas and 4,950 gallons of JetA fuel. 
  • Handled 1,495 take-offs/landings at the airport. 
  • Repaired 311 potholes. 
  • Cleaned out storm catch basins 6 times. 
  • Replaced 9 stop signs. 
  • Removed 4 fallen trees from roadways. 
  • Poured a concrete slab for the Adult Leadership Class project, replacing an old  pavilion in Buford Park. 
  • Made 18 street repairs following utility cuts. 
  • Hauled Street Sweeper spoils to the landfill.
  • Worked Spring Cleanup…1,241 vehicles, 85 roll-offs filled, 2,550 cubic yards  hauled off. 
  • Installed 150 feet of new curb and gutter on Alabama Street. 
  • Responded to 203 animal control calls while achieving an 81% adoption rate. Made 4 felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit. 
  • Responded to 35 accidents, wrote 512 traffic citations, recorded 50 offenses and  made 64 arrests in the Patrol Division. 
  • Checked out 3,835 items from the Library plus 863 eBooks. 
  • Responded to 228 fire/rescue calls including 3 vehicle fires and 5 grass fires. Performed preventative maintenance on 78 fire hydrants. 
  • Conducted 42 fire inspections. 
  • Produced wastewater effluent with a daily average total suspended solids reading  of 2.25 mg/L. 
  • Hauled 926 tons of sludge to the landfill. 
  • Repaired 6 water main ruptures. 
  • Replaced 20 water meters. 
  • Unstopped 43 sewer mains. 
  • Washed 85,000 feet of sewer mains.

 

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT [email protected] OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR [email protected].

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us | NewsBreak Profile
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved