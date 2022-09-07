ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report to Council

 

MEMORANDUM 

 

CLAIMS – We did not have any workers compensation claims in August. We had one  minor liability claim in August. 

SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER 

We have been awarded a $2.4 mil  grant from the Texas Department   of Housing and Community   Affairs (TDHCA). This does not   mean that we can get started on the   project yet. We must first sign a   contract with the TDHCA. Before  TDHCA provides a contract for   our signature they must finish their   environmental clearance process   which involves 2 different comment periods, the last of which will conclude September  28th. After that TDHCA says it will take about a week to prepare the contract and  forward it to the City. If all goes as planned, we should be able to sign the contract in  early October.  It is important to note that if we spend any money on the senior citizen center before the  contract is signed, that money will NOT be reimbursed by the grant.

 

PACIFIC PARK – The new bathroom has been installed. It is made entirely of concrete,  even the roof. You could roll it down a hill and pick it up and use it. The installers told us  that actually happened once.  

The old bathroom has been demolished. 

XLNT Construction should begin construction on the basketball pavilion soon.  

COLLEGE STREET – This project is slowly progressing eastward. This contractor is  very slow. 

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will not present a  report on revenues and expenditures as she has been deep in the budget this month. 

STREET IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM – Texana Land and Asphalt has resumed  paving the streets on our SIP list. I have crossed out the completed streets on the list below.

2022 SIP
Street  Between  Length 
Jackson  Middle to College  2480
Kasie  Tate to Camp  681
Lee  Davis to League  3099
Fore  Main to Connally  1070
Forrest Ln  Bell to Barbara  1119
Garrison  Main to Connally  940
Glover  Davis to Church  348
Houston  Hillcrest to League (Delayed to 2023)  4800
Commercial Serv.  various repair  442
Como  College to RR  3317
Dabbs  Gilmer to Davis  401
Drexel  Broadway to Mockingbird  1441
Fisher  Spence to Lee  1500
Ardis  Spence to Beckham  1880
Azalea  Hillcrest to Main  3648
Bonner  Church to Davis  539
Brinker  Beasley to dead-end  2629
California  Church to Seventh  1520
Charles  College to Lakeshore  998
Lee (2021)  Davis to Broadway  1901
League (2021)  Bellview to Pampa  3131
Total Linear Feet 37,884 
Total Miles  7.18
Total Cost  $ 2,012,318.00 
Street Maintenance Fee Cost Estimate  $ 1,072,668.00 

 

 

$ 1,049,101.81 
Red Text indicates streets paid for by the Street Maintenance Fee. All other streets are paid for by a  transfer from General Fund to Capital Fund.

 

Elsewhere around the city, employees: 

  • Reprogrammed school zone lights 
  • Restored power to Highway 11 lift station. 
  • Treated wastewater to a daily average total suspended solids reading or .16 mg/L. Repaired 40 water main ruptures. 
  • Replaced 8 water meters. 
  • Repaired a fire hydrant that was struck by a vehicle. 
  • Unstopped 22 sewer mains. 
  • Washed 75,000 feet of sewer mains. 
  • Repaired 1 sewer main. 
  • Hauled 386 tons of sludge to the landfill. 
  • Sold 193 million gallons of potable water. 
  • Sold 5,328 gallons of AvGas and 13,593 gallons of JetA fuel. 
  • Checked out 3,766 items from the library plus 742 eBooks. 
  • Responded to 270 fire/rescue calls including 3 structure fires and a vehicle fire. Performed preventative maintenance on 79 fire hydrants. 
  • Cleaned and repaired the Hopkins County Veterans Memorial fountain. Repaired 168 potholes. 
  • Made 29 extensive street repairs following utility repairs. 
  • Replaced a few stop signs, speed limit signs and slow, children playing signs. Cleaned out stormwater catch basins 3 times. 
  • Removed 2 fallen trees from the street. 
  • Demolished and removed structures at 631 sunset, 409 S Moore, and 327  Magnolia. 
  • Responded to 251 animal control calls. 
  • Achieved an 80% adoption rate. 
  • Made 11 felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit.

201 N Davis Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 • 903.439.3700 • sulphurspringstx.org Page 3 

  • Responded to 42 accidents, wrote 615 citations, recorded 38 offenses, and made  62 arrests on the Patrol Division. 
  • Conducted 56 building inspections, 23 electrical inspections, 13 plumbing  inspections, 3 mechanical inspections and issued 18 building permits.

 

