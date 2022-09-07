City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report to Council

MEMORANDUM

CLAIMS – We did not have any workers compensation claims in August. We had one minor liability claim in August.

SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER

We have been awarded a $2.4 mil grant from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA). This does not mean that we can get started on the project yet. We must first sign a contract with the TDHCA. Before TDHCA provides a contract for our signature they must finish their environmental clearance process which involves 2 different comment periods, the last of which will conclude September 28th. After that TDHCA says it will take about a week to prepare the contract and forward it to the City. If all goes as planned, we should be able to sign the contract in early October. It is important to note that if we spend any money on the senior citizen center before the contract is signed, that money will NOT be reimbursed by the grant.

PACIFIC PARK – The new bathroom has been installed. It is made entirely of concrete, even the roof. You could roll it down a hill and pick it up and use it. The installers told us that actually happened once.

The old bathroom has been demolished.

XLNT Construction should begin construction on the basketball pavilion soon.

COLLEGE STREET – This project is slowly progressing eastward. This contractor is very slow.

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will not present a report on revenues and expenditures as she has been deep in the budget this month.

STREET IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM – Texana Land and Asphalt has resumed paving the streets on our SIP list. I have crossed out the completed streets on the list below.

2022 SIP Street Between Length Jackson Middle to College 2480 Kasie Tate to Camp 681 Lee Davis to League 3099 Fore Main to Connally 1070 Forrest Ln Bell to Barbara 1119 Garrison Main to Connally 940 Glover Davis to Church 348 Houston Hillcrest to League (Delayed to 2023) 4800 Commercial Serv. various repair 442 Como College to RR 3317 Dabbs Gilmer to Davis 401 Drexel Broadway to Mockingbird 1441 Fisher Spence to Lee 1500 Ardis Spence to Beckham 1880 Azalea Hillcrest to Main 3648 Bonner Church to Davis 539 Brinker Beasley to dead-end 2629 California Church to Seventh 1520 Charles College to Lakeshore 998 Lee (2021) Davis to Broadway 1901 League (2021) Bellview to Pampa 3131 Total Linear Feet 37,884 Total Miles 7.18 Total Cost $ 2,012,318.00 Street Maintenance Fee Cost Estimate $ 1,072,668.00

$ 1,049,101.81 Red Text indicates streets paid for by the Street Maintenance Fee. All other streets are paid for by a transfer from General Fund to Capital Fund.

Elsewhere around the city, employees:

Reprogrammed school zone lights

Restored power to Highway 11 lift station.

Treated wastewater to a daily average total suspended solids reading or .16 mg/L. • Repaired 40 water main ruptures.

Replaced 8 water meters.

Repaired a fire hydrant that was struck by a vehicle.

Unstopped 22 sewer mains.

Washed 75,000 feet of sewer mains.

Repaired 1 sewer main.

Hauled 386 tons of sludge to the landfill.

Sold 193 million gallons of potable water.

Sold 5,328 gallons of AvGas and 13,593 gallons of JetA fuel.

Checked out 3,766 items from the library plus 742 eBooks.

Responded to 270 fire/rescue calls including 3 structure fires and a vehicle fire. • Performed preventative maintenance on 79 fire hydrants.

Cleaned and repaired the Hopkins County Veterans Memorial fountain. • Repaired 168 potholes.

Made 29 extensive street repairs following utility repairs.

Replaced a few stop signs, speed limit signs and slow, children playing signs. • Cleaned out stormwater catch basins 3 times.

Removed 2 fallen trees from the street.

Demolished and removed structures at 631 sunset, 409 S Moore, and 327 Magnolia.

Responded to 251 animal control calls.

Achieved an 80% adoption rate.

Made 11 felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit.

201 N Davis Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 • 903.439.3700 • sulphurspringstx.org Page 3