City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report to Sulphur Springs City Coundil

MEMORANDUM

TO: CITY COUNCIL

FROM: CITY MANAGER, MARC MAXWELL

SUBJ: MANAGER’S REPORT

WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT – The construction on all of the functional elements at the wastewater treatment plant is complete. All that remains is the construction of the road. The plant is completely operational.

BELLVIEW STREET – The Bellview project has begun. The installation of sewer mains is ongoing.

CONNALLY STREET – The contractor on this project is nearly finished with the construction of the street itself. They should finish this week. The Capital Construction Division will finish the construction of sidewalks, driveway approaches and cross-street connections within 90 days.

CANTEX LIFT STATION – The lift station is complete. Kudos to the utility department for a job well done.

CLAIMS – We had no liability claims in November. We had one workers’ compensation claim for a puncture wound to the left hand while unloading brush from a trailer.

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will not give a year-to-date report of revenues and expenditures as it is the first of the month.

Elsewhere around the city, employees: