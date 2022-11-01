City National Bank Employees Donate to “In My Closet”

Sulphur Springs, TX – Employees of The City National Bank donated $1,150 to the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation to go to In My Closet. CNB employees donated money for the privilege of wearing jeans on Thursdays during the month of October. The employees then voted to donate the funds to In My Closet.

In My Closet is an offering of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation. It allows women who have undergone breast cancer treatment to get the supplies they need locally, and at no cost. Wigs, caps, prosthetics, and other items are available for women to “shop.”

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization that may accept charitable contributions under the Internal Revenue Code. The Foundation has been serving the health care needs of Hopkins County for twenty-five years.

To donate to In My Closet or to make an appointment to visit the closet, call 903-438-4799.