City National Bank Employees Show Support For In My Closet

Sulphur Springs, TX: The employees of The City National Bank have once again generously donated to In My Closet. CNB employees could wear jeans and pink on Thursdays during October. The employees raised $1,035 that they contributed to In My Closet.

John Sellers, CNB’s marketing director, shared, “CNB employees wanted our donation for breast cancer awareness to stay local to help the local women and men that need the services of In My Closet. It also honors our employees and customers touched by this disease and thankfully recovered.”

In My Closet began in 2016 as a Hopkins County Health Care Foundation project. It is a free service that provides wigs, caps, prosthetics, and other items to Hopkins County women undergoing or undergoing breast cancer treatment. It is the only local resource for such things.

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization that may accept charitable contributions under the Internal Revenue Code. The Foundation has been serving the healthcare needs of Hopkins County for twenty-six years.

To donate to In My Closet or to make an appointment to visit the closet, call 903-438-4799.