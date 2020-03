City National Bank is restricting access to the lobbies in all their branches. Those customers with any business that requires being in the lobby, may call that branch for an appointment. All drive thru locations will be open regular hours. Customers are also encouraged to use online tools or CNB’s digital app as well as ATMs. City National Bank has locations in Sulphur Springs, Yantis, Emory, Winnsboro, Quitman, Grand Saline, Mineola and Wills Point.