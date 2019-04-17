City of Greenville Names New HR Director

The City of Greenville has hired Sheri Wells as the new Human Resource Director for the City.

Prior to joining the City, Wells served as a Human Resources Manager for H&K International, Inc, where she was responsible for the overall management of human resources, training, safety, and facilities.

The new director received her Master of Arts in Organizational Management from Dallas Baptist University in 2009, and her Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences – Business/Psychology from Midwestern State University in 2005. She has 28 years of experience working in Human Resources, most recently as Human Resource Manager, and prior to that Director of Human Resources.

Wells is a Native Texan, grew up in Richardson, and moved to Royse City 17 years ago. “I have been in Human Resources most of my career and have worked for a publicly traded company as well as private companies. I love the HR field because I enjoy helping others and watching them grow professionally. I also like to be a part of something that makes a difference”, said Wells.

Sheri is married to David, and they have two grown children – Brandon and Lauren, one three-year-old granddaughter – Berkleigh, and a boxer named Ryleigh.

We are pleased to welcome Sheri Wells to her new position with the City of Greenville and are confident she will continue the tradition of excellence the City has achieved.