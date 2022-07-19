 CITY OF GREENVILLE OFFERING COOLING STATIONS

Due to the current extreme heat conditions, the City of Greenville is offering information on local cooling stations for residents in need of a place to cool off.

The W. Walworth Harrison Public Library at 1 Lou Finney Lane, the Reecy Davis Recreation Center at 4320 Lee Street, and the City of Greenville Municipal Building at 2821 Washington Street, will be available during regular business hours. Water will also be available on-site.

“We want to offer places for our residents to escape these dangerous temperatures, particularly our vulnerable populations,” said Fire Chief Jeremy Powell. “These populations are typically impacted much harder than other populations, such as seniors on fixed incomes who don’t want to run their air conditioning for fear of a high electric bill.”

If residents are in further need of assistance, they can contact the Fire Department at 903-457- 2940 and staff will connect them to appropriate resources and local programs.

If anyone would like to donate fans, water, or provide financial support to help combat the high temperatures, please contact the Fire Department.