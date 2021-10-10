City of Mount Pleasant Collecting Photos of Local College and Professional Athletes

The City of Mount Pleasant is collecting photographs of our “Hometown Athletic Heroes” to create a display at the new Pilgrim’s Community Center that is being built at Oaklawn Park as a collaborative effort between the City and Pilgrim’s Hometown Strong initiative.

Specifically, under the leadership of Councilmember Jerry Walker, photos of students who have played college or professional sports are desired. Representation of every sport is welcomed including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, golf, tennis, swimming, volleyball, track, powerlifting and cross country.

Please email your digital images to: cwebster@mpcity.org. If you would like to donate a hard copy of your photo, you may bring it to Candias Webster at City Hall, 501 N. Madison Avenue, during normal business hours (M-F, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

The Pilgrim’s Community Center project is anticipated to begin in the early winter 2022.

Photo Captions:

Tyrone Brookes, Kilgore College, Texas Tech University

Chaun Thompson, West Texas A&M, Cleveland Browns (5 years), Houston Texans (2 years)

Shakyra Hutchings, Bethany College