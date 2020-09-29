City of Mount Pleasant Community Development Dept. Hosts Meet & Greet



The City of Mount Pleasant Community Development Department will host a meet and greet on Tuesday, October 6 at 9 a.m. at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center. Contractors, tradesmen and citizens are invited to come meet staff, enjoy a complimentary breakfast and coffee, and receive an update on topics ranging from planning and zoning, to permitting and inspections. There will also be time for questions and answers. If you would like to submit your questions in advance, please email them to Building Official John Ankrum at jankrum@mpcity.org.