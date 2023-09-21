City of Mount Pleasant Emergency Planning: Citizen Input is Needed!

Mount Pleasant, TX, September 20, 2023…The City of Mount Pleasant is updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan, and citizen input is requested via a simple online survey.

“Our mission is to keep the Mount Pleasant community safe, and hazard mitigation is a strategy to reduce loss of life and property by decreasing the impact of disasters,” said Fire Chief Larry McRae, who is directing the efforts to update the Hazard Mitigation Plan.

“We are asking citizens to take two minutes to take a three-question survey to identify what they consider the highest risks to our community,” he explained. “This is the first step in extensive plans we have for the City’s emergency planning and response efforts.”

The survey can be accessed via the QR code below, or by going to: mpcity.net/emergency. You can also get a paper copy of the survey at Mount Pleasant City Hall and Public Library on Madison Road or the Central Fire Station on Ferguson Road.

The survey is available in English and Spanish. The survey closes on October 10. Results will be compiled and published to the community by October 20.

If you have questions, contact Chief McRae at lmcrae@mpcity.org.