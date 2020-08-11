City of Mount Pleasant Hires New Chief Building Official

Mount Pleasant, TX, August 11, 2020…The City of Mount Pleasant welcomes John Ankrum as the new CHief Building Official who will be responsible for conducting building plan and structure inspections, reviewing all building permits applications, and code enforcement and health services.

Ankrum comes to the City with 24 years of professional experience, most recently with the City of Paris, where he was the Building Official and Assistant Director of Community Development for close to three years. Mr. Ankrum also served the City of Rockwall for 12 years.

“We are pleased to welcome a professional of John’s caliber to the city staff team,” said City Manager Ed Thatcher. “His proven experience, technical knowledge and strong customer service orientation will help ensure the most professional approach to achieving and maintaining high quality residential and commercial development in our city.”

Ankrum holds 16 ICC Certifications as well as certifications through the Sequoia Institute. He is a state licensed plumbing inspector, code officer and Trakit Administrator.

“I am extremely excited to be here,” said Ankrum. “I live in Mount Vernon, but work, shop and play in Mount Pleasant most of the time. I believe that Mount Pleasant is on the edge of a growth spurt and will be an up and coming city in East Texas, of which I’m honored to be a part of.”

Ankrum and his wife, Anna, have been married for 25 years. They have two boys, Jordan, who is in the U.S. Marine Corp., and Joshua, who works for Diamond C trailers here in Mount Pleasant. When not working, Ankrum enjoys projects around the house, working in the yard and traveling.

