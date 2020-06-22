City of Mount Pleasant Recognized Juneteenth with Oaklawn Park Dedication Service

Mount Pleasant, TX, June 12, 2020…It was a great community turn-out at the Juneteenth 2020 Dedication Service honoring the Westside Pioneers of Softball and Wright Patman Johnson, Sr., and Joe Traylor, who coached youth and young adult softball and baseball for nearly 40 years.

“It was a wonderful evening, and we thank everyone including the members of each honoree’s family, for coming out to celebrate with us,” said City of Mount Pleasant Councilmember Jerry Walker, who organized the event. “Each special individual made a difference in so many lives in our community, especially the lives of the children, by taking their own valuable time to provide recreation, laughter, inspiration and discipline through softball and baseball.”

After the program, attendees walked over to the baseball/softball field, where a bench honoring the Pioneers of Softball and a plaque dedicated to Mr. Johnson, Sr. and Mr. Traylor were unveiled.

The Pioneers of Softball were Maurine Field, Dorothy Howard, Elizabeth “Cat” Johnson, Eunice “Sudie” Hill, Betty Smith, Imogene Garrett, Betty Jewel Finley, Jo Ella Thornton, Martha Raye Brown and Veoria Darden.

You can view a video from the Juneteenth program at www.mpcity.net.

Photo #1: Representing the Pioneers of Softball as the commemorative bench was unveiled were Betty Smith, left, and Jo Ella Thornton, right.

Photo #2: Representing Joe Traylor and Wright Patman Johnson, Sr as the commemorative plaque was unveiled were from left: Maggie Traylor, Karen Traylor, Stevie Traylor, Roxanne Johnson and France Johnson.

