City Of Mt Pleasant Honors Firefighters

The City of Mount Pleasant Fire Department announced its 2023 Award recipients last Thursday. It included Firefighters of the Year Otis Clark and Ranson Pipes. They gave the awards out during its Christmas party on December 1. Chief Larry McRae said, “The citizens of Mount Pleasant and Titus County can trust that they are being protected and served by some of the best professional firefighters in the State of Texas, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

The award recipients were: