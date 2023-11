City of Mt Pleasant LOVES It’s Veterans

The City of Mount Pleasant thanks our veterans and active military for their service and sacrifices to ensure our safety and freedom, including our City heroes:

Back row, from left:

Chris Webber – Army,

Rodney Barnett – Army,

Cody Odom – Marine Corps

Middle row, from left:

Jordan Endsley – Navy

Michael Onley – Navy

Jacob Brown – Marine Corps

Anthony Rasor – Navy

Alfredo Garcia – Marine Corps

Jarret Mitchell – Army

Front row, from left:

Tracy Craig, SR – Mayor – Navy

Ricky Harris – Assistant City Manager – Army

Not pictured:

Galen Adams – City Councilmember – Air Force

Henry Chappell- Councilmember- Army

Calvin Lamont – Army

Tatum Willard – Army National Guard

Angel Mendoza – Air Force/Currently Army Reserves

Aristeo Rodriguez – Army

Mark Stacks – Marine Corps

Mark Miller – Air Force