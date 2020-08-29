City Of Mt Pleasant – News

Brooks Jackson with the Keeko, the Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant’s rescue pup. “Our Foreman and Chief Operator, Ramiro Gonzalez, found Keeko on the roadside and brought him to the plant,” said Jackson. “We all fell in love with him, and he’s been here ever since. He’s my buddy.”

Jackson also credits Gonzalez, shown here testing water, to earn the Class B Wastewater Treatment Plant Operators License. “He was my mentor and there to help every step of the way,” he said.

Utilities Department Brooks Jackson Achieves Class B License

Mount Pleasant, TX, August 27, 2020…The City of Mount Pleasant congratulates staff member, Brooks Jackson, who recently aced the arduous task of earning a Texas Class B Wastewater Treatment Plant Operators License.

The effort involved more than 300 classroom hours and studying two to three hours a day for two months. Jackson’s hard work paid off when he passed the licensing test, which has an 83% failure rate.

Being one of the 17% in Texas who did pass the test illustrates the level of commitment Jackson brings to his position as an operator at the Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“Brooks is very intelligent, he’s a hard worker, and the whole city is better off because of him,” said Anthony Rasor, Director of the Utilities Department. “He’s now just one step away from a Class A license and the ability to run a plant anywhere in the state, so we are very blessed to have him in Mount Pleasant.”

Jackson, who has been with the City for five years and lives in the Pittsburg area, is virtually on-call with his colleagues around the clock to ensure that citizens have the comfort and convenience of reliable and safe water and sewer service.

“Brooks takes it personally that the plant always operates at its very best,” Rasor added.

Congratulations, Brooks Jackson, on your accomplishment. And a big thank you to all of the Utilities Department for all that you do, including Amanda Sanders, Administrative Assistant, who managed to catch a photo of Keeko with Jackson!