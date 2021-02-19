City of Mt Pleasant Water System and Winter Storm Updates 02.19.21 3:15pm

*WATER SERVICE*

The City of Mount Pleasant Water System is operational, and there are no plans to shut off service. Mount Pleasant customers are not under a boil notice. Utility workers have been working around the clock to ensure

service during this extreme weather.

*CIVIC CENTER*

The Civic Center is open again today as a Warming Center and will continue to be available as long as needed during this severe weather. If anyone needs access to the Civic Center for shelter after working hours, please

first call the dispatch number at 903-575-4004 for assistance.

*UTILITY/COURT PAYMENTS*

The City’s Water Department and Municipal Court are closed until Monday 02/22. The City will not disconnect water for non-payment during this closure. Court tickets and utility bills can still be paid online.

*TRASH COLLECTION*

Due to the dangerous road conditions this week, trash collection for City of Mount Pleasant customers was suspended. The normal residential collection schedules of Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday will resume next

week, beginning Monday, February 22. There will be a commercial collection tomorrow, Saturday, February 20.