Hopkins County Arrests

Hopkins County Deputies and a Cumby officer made contact with the occupants of a vehicle that had been in a rolling disturbance at the 114-mile marker of I-30 and pulled the driver over. They observed the passenger drinking an alcoholic beverage, and a subsequent search turned up two baggies of cocaine. They arrested 24-year-old Giovanni Hipolito.

Los agentes del condado de Hopkins y un oficial de Cumby hicieron contacto con los ocupantes de un vehículo que había estado en un disturbio rodante en el marcador de 114 millas de la I-30 y detuvieron al conductor. Observaron al pasajero bebiendo una bebida alcohólica y, en una búsqueda posterior, encontraron dos bolsas de cocaína. Arrestaron a Giovanni Hipólito, de 24 años.

Sulphur Springs Police arrested a West Tawakoni man over the weekend after stopping his vehicle for a violation on Hwy 11. A subsequent search turned up four baggies that were found positive for methamphetamine, and Olegario Arizmendez admitted ownership and said he sells narcotics. They booked him into the Hopkins County Jail.

La policía de Sulphur Springs arrestó a un hombre de West Tawakoni durante el fin de semana después de detener su vehículo por una infracción en la autopista 11. Una búsqueda posterior arrojó cuatro bolsitas que resultaron positivas para metanfetamina, y Olegario Arizméndez admitió la propiedad y dijo que vende narcóticos. Lo ingresaron en la cárcel del condado de Hopkins.

Hopkins County arrested Syrus Elmo Hurst over the weekend for Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Deadly Conduct for Discharge of a Firearm. He remains in the county Jail.

El condado de Hopkins arrestó a Syrus Elmo Hurst durante el fin de semana por delito grave en posesión de un arma de fuego y conducta mortal por descarga de un arma de fuego. Permanece en la cárcel del condado.