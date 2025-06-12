Cypress Basin Hospice 2024 Header
City of Paris Corrects Issue With Notification System 

 

PARIS, TEXAS – The City of Paris has become aware of an issue with the database  used to send RAVE Alert notices. The result of the problem is users not receiving  severe weather alert messages. Once aware of the issue, city staff have worked to  correct it and resume providing timely weather alerts to anyone who wishes to receive  them via text, email, or phone. 

RAVE users can select the message type and choose how they prefer to receive them.  Users can select to receive updates on severe weather, traffic and street closures,  water utility updates, and/or trash service updates. To sign up or update your  registration, visit www.ParisTexas.gov/GetAlerts or call 903-246-9246. Anyone who  would like to receive notices from the City of Paris can sign up to receive them. 

