City of Paris Corrects Issue With Notification System 

PARIS, TEXAS – The City of Paris has become aware of an issue with the database used to send RAVE Alert notices. The result of the problem is users not receiving severe weather alert messages. Once aware of the issue, city staff have worked to correct it and resume providing timely weather alerts to anyone who wishes to receive them via text, email, or phone.

RAVE users can select the message type and choose how they prefer to receive them. Users can select to receive updates on severe weather, traffic and street closures, water utility updates, and/or trash service updates. To sign up or update your registration, visit www.ParisTexas.gov/GetAlerts or call 903-246-9246. Anyone who would like to receive notices from the City of Paris can sign up to receive them.