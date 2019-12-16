City Of Paris Donates To NLHS Art Department

New art tables give students a place to create

New art tables built by the City of Paris now replace the old ones at North Lamar High School.

“The amazing City of Paris built brand new art tables and donated them to me,” said NLHS Art Instructor Brandi Peel. “They wanted to let me know how much they have appreciated our work on the Christmas cutouts for Bywaters Park.”

Through the years of wear and tear, Peel said the class was in desperate need of new tables. City employees responsible for building the tables were Parks Superintendent Bill Loranger, Parks Supervisor Steve Wood and Jeremy Smith.