City of Paris EMS plans the 2025 edition of Kids Safe Saturday on May 3

Kids Safe Saturday is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 3, at the Love Civic Center. The event is free to the public and is a favorite of kids and adults looking to enjoy time to learn and have fun.

The first KSS happened more than 30 years ago when the Think Child Safety program of Paris EMS added the event to educate children about various safety topics in a fun environment.

Many kids who attended the first few KSS events are now parents of children and teens themselves. The need to tell kids about safety is just as important now as it was over three decades ago.

“When I started working with the City of Paris EMS and Kids Safe Saturday, it had already been an annual event for a few years,” Paris EMS Captain Chris Shoemate said. “As more generations of kids grow up in Paris and Lamar County, we want to make sure they know how to stay safe and have fun while they learn.”

Adults and kids will learn about staying safe around the home, school, and elsewhere and about fire safety, electrical safety, traveling safety, and more. Police, Fire, and EMS vehicles will be on display for exploration. Throughout the four-hour event, there will be demonstrations by local fire departments, electrical companies, game wardens, and others. Free hot dogs and refreshments are available.

Several community partners will host booths inside the civic center, with bounce houses, slides, a mechanical bull, and other hands-on learning activities.