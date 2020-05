The Paris City Council has voted to extend the coronavirus emergency disaster for another 30 days. The council also voted to resume Covid-19 anti-body testing. The testing will be held next Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Justiss Elementary on 18th St. NW. Registration details will be announced later this week. The cost is $25 per person. The city has about 1500 testing kits on hand.