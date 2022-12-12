City of Paris Holiday Sanitation Schedule

Due to the Christmas holiday, the Sanitation schedule is as follows:

The department will pick up bulk items with regular trash from Monday, December 19, through Thursday, December 22, not on Friday, December 23.

We will start picking up Monday’s trash on Tuesday, December 27, and continue our efforts through that week until we complete the route.

The Compost Site will be CLOSED from Friday, December 23, through Monday, December 26.

Reminder: Due to the winter season, the Compost Site will be closed every Saturday, effective December 24 through Saturday, February 25, 2023.