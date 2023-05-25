City of Paris Holiday Weekend Sanitation Schedule

Due to the upcoming Memorial Holiday on Monday, May 29th, the trash collection schedule by the City of Paris will be temporarily changed as follows:

If your regular scheduled day is Monday, your trash will be collected on Tuesday, May 30th.

If your regular scheduled day is Tuesday, your trash will be collected on Wednesday, May 31st.

If your regular scheduled day is Wednesday, your trash will be collected on Thursday, June 1st.

If your regular scheduled day is Thursday, your trash will be collected on Friday, June 2nd.

These changes are only for the week of May 29 – June 2nd. We will return to our normal schedule beginning the week of June 5th.

Bulk items will be collected on the normal pick up day for this week ONLY. Please have your bulk items set out with your trash no later than 7:30am.

The Compost Site will be OPENED on Saturday, May 27th and will be CLOSED Monday, May 29th.