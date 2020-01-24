City of Paris HOME Program

The City of Paris has received a HOME Program Contract # RSP 2019-0013 from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA). The RSP agreement includes contracts: 1002887, 1002888 & 1002889 for Housing Rehabilitation Assistance (HRA).

Housing Rehabilitation Assistance (HRA) is for the rehabilitation and/or reconstruction of single-family homes for low to moderate income homeowners. The assistance provided will be in the form of a 5-year deferred-forgivable grant or a 15-year deferred, forgivable loan, or a fully amortizing, repayable loan at zero percent interest, depending on the applicant’s eligibility and program participation. Manufactured homes are eligible to receive assistance and have additional requirements.

To be eligible for the HRA program you must meet eligibility requirements as required by the TDHCA HOME rules which include but are not limited to: reside in the City of Paris, own the home you are living in with a clear title to the property, be low to moderate income, live in a substandard home, be current on your property taxes, be willing to relocate during the demolition and reconstruction and be able to make your own arrangements to relocate.

Applications will be available to pick up beginning January 27, 2020, at the Paris City Hall, 150 SE 1st St., Paris, TX, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

On Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., representatives will be available at the City Hall Council Chambers, located at 107 E. Kaufman St., Paris, TX, to assist applicants with questions regarding the program.

Applications must be completed and returned to City Hall at 150 SE 1st St., Paris, Texas. Applications will be received for 30 days, will be placed in a random order, and will be considered based on eligibility according to program rules. Applications received after the initial 30 days will be considered on a first-come, first eligible basis and all applications will be dependent on availability of funds. Incomplete applications are subject to disqualification. Persons with special needs, language interpretation needs, elderly or disabled individuals who may require accommodations should contact City Hall to arrange for special assistance. Servicios de traducción están disponibles a petición en el City Hall. For more information about this program, please contact Charles Edwards (NMLS ID 630161) at Resource Management & Consulting Co. (NMLS ID 1372450) at (903) 784-6439.