City of Paris Initiates Information Technology  Restructuring Process.

PARIS, TEXAS – The City of Paris is embarking on an exciting process to restructure its Information Technology solutions to enhance and optimize its digital operations. As part of this initiative, the municipality is requesting proposals to acquire Microsoft 365, a comprehensive suite of cloud-based productivity tools and services.

Details and requirements for the RFP can be found on the official city website: www.paristexas.gov/m365. The City invites all qualified and interested companies to submit proposals.

“This initiative is a crucial step toward the modernization of our technological infrastructures,” IT Manager Celso Arrieta said. “The adoption of Microsoft 365 will not only strengthen our operational capabilities but also enhance internal collaboration and the delivery of services to our citizens.”

Interested parties can obtain more information about the requirements and proposal process by visiting www.paristexas.gov/m365. The submission deadline is 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 11, 2024. Questions about the RFP should be directed to Arrieta at 903-784-9218 or carrieta@paristexas.gov. The City hopes to award a contract to a company committed to innovation and excellence in technological solutions by Wednesday, January 31, 2024.