City Of Paris Issues Press Statement On Officer Involved Shooting

It has come to the City’s attention that an edited version of a police officer’s body camera footage regarding a shooting incident is on social media, along with misleading and inflammatory comments. Our Paris police officers, who place themselves at risk daily, and our citizens, deserve a complete picture.

On June 1, 2021, Paris Police Department officers investigated a motor vehicle rollover accident involving damage to the property of a third party. The driver had fled the scene, but officers traced the abandoned vehicle to Colton Carico. Officers arrived at Mr. Carico’s home, where Mr. Carico eventually appeared at the door. Officers repeatedly and politely requested Mr. Carico come to speak with them about the accident, which he initially refused to do. When he eventually exited the home, Mr. Carico did so with a rifle in his hands. Officers ordered him to drop the gun multiple times but he would not comply with those commands. As a result of Mr. Carico brandishing a rifle, the officers feared for their safety and the safety of Mr. Carico’s girlfriend, who was also present and in Mr. Carico’s line of fire.

Mr. Carico’s actions created an obvious and present danger that the officers were forced to address to prevent Mr. Carico from firing the rifle in his hands. The events that resulted in Mr. Carico’s sustaining a gunshot wound happened in a matter of seconds and occurred only because Mr. Carico created a dangerous situation by introducing a high-powered rifle into an otherwise nonviolent scene. Moreover, to address misleading comments on social media, this call was not about any mental health issues, and Mr. Carico’s mental health was not in question nor at issue in the call.

In the ensuing weeks, the Texas Rangers thoroughly investigated the matter and found the shooting justified. Furthermore, after a presentation by the state attorney general’s office, a Lamar County grand jury cleared the involved officer by issuing a no bill on the case in December of 2021.

In connection with this statement, and so that we present a complete picture, the Police Department will be releasing the officer’s entire body-cam recording with limited editing to protect the confidential personal information of third parties. It is in opposition to the abbreviated version that has been posted elsewhere on social media. The City supports the Police Department and its officers and is confident that the facts and the law supported its officers in this case.

The City will have no additional comment at this time.