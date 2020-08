The Paris News reports that the Paris-Lamar Health District will receive $100,000 from the City of Paris to pay for additional expenses caused by the current Coronavirus pandemic. The city council approved the District’s request for $66,000 to fund contact tracing and $34,000 to purchase COVID testing supplies. Lamar County will purchase 900 tests and set up a mobile testing site. Funding is coming from federal CARES ACT sources.