CITY OF PARIS LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS TO SERVE ON THE NEWLY CREATED TAX INCREMENT REINVESTMENT ZONE BOARD

2 mins ago

 

 

 

If you are a resident of Lamar County or an adjacent county; or own real property in Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. One, and would like to make a difference in the City of Paris by volunteering your time and knowledge, you may want to consider serving on the newly created TIRZ Board.

 

The City of Paris is accepting applications for positions on the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board.  This board will be responsible for:

  • Making recommendations to the City Council regarding the administration of the zone.
  • Preparing and adopting a project plan and a reinvestment zone financing plan for the zone.
  • Implementing the project plan and reinvestment zone financing plan.
  • Enter into reimbursement agreements.
  • Issue tax increment obligation bonds

Board appointments will be made on December 9, 2019, at the regular City Council meeting. For more information or to obtain an application, please contact City Clerk Janice Ellis at (903) 784-9248 or at jellis@paristexas.gov. You can also visit the City’s website at www.paristexas.gov and download the application.

 

 

