City Of Paris Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Closures 

Paris, Texas – The City of Paris business offices will be closed for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday, January 15. Essential city services will be available.

Call 911 for emergencies or 903-784-6688 for non-emergency situations

For water or sewer-related issues, call 903-784-9289.

The Sanitation Division will adjust regular trash collection routes by one day each during the holiday week. The holiday observance will change these regular trash collection days.

Monday, January 15, trash collection will occur on Tuesday, January 16.

Tuesday, January 16, trash collection will occur on Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 17, trash collection will occur on Thursday, January 18

Thursday, January 18, trash collection will occur on Friday, January 19.

City of Paris residential sanitation customers may drop off up to four cubic yards of trash at no charge once per month at the Sanitation Solutions Dump Station behind 1802 Church Street. A current water bill and photo ID matching the water bill address are required to utilize this free service. Dump station regular hours are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The dump station will be open on Monday, January 15.

Bulk item collection, generally by appointment on Friday, will occur on the adjusted dates above.

The City of Paris Compost Site will be closed on Monday, January 15, each Saturday through Wednesday, February 28.