City of Paris Offices to close for Independence Day holiday.

PARIS, TEXAS – The City of Paris offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Emergency Services, 911, and other essential services will not be affected. The Paris Aquatic Center will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
Monday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 3, CARDS trash collection will run as scheduled. No trash will be picked up on Thursday, July 4. CARDS will collect the Thursday, July 4 route on Friday, July 5, and pick up the Friday, July 5 route on Saturday, July 6.

