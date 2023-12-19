City of Paris Reminds Citizens of Fireworks  Ordinances 

PARIS, TEXAS – The City of Paris reminds the public that the City’s Code of Ordinances makes it illegal to possess, manufacture, store, sell, or use fireworks on private property, streets, driveways, parking lots, in any city park, including Lake Crook, or anywhere inside the city limits. The city will administer uniform zero-tolerance enforcement of the fireworks ban on anyone caught with or using fireworks inside the city limits during the upcoming holidays.

The penalties for violating the City of Paris Code of Ordinances 6.04.001 and Fire Code 5601.1.3 include a fine of up to $2000.00 and confiscation and/or destruction of any prohibited fireworks.

The intent of the ordinance is to protect the health, safety and welfare of all residents and allow them to celebrate in their own ways. Using fireworks can spark fires, bring about physical injuries to humans and animals, cause pets to flee their homes, leave

behind debris, and lead to anxiety attacks or PTSD episodes for some individuals. The laws protect those residents who prefer not to use fireworks since it is impossible to restrict the loud noises, flashes of light, and other dangers from crossing property lines.

Fireworks are also prohibited in Texas State Parks and on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lands and water. Anyone planning to use fireworks should explore the legality of such use beforehand.