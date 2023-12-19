ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Denny’s Paris Header
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate

City of Paris Reminds Citizens of Fireworks  Ordinances 

 

 

PARIS, TEXAS – The City of Paris reminds the public that the City’s Code of  Ordinances makes it illegal to possess, manufacture, store, sell, or use fireworks on  private property, streets, driveways, parking lots, in any city park, including Lake Crook,  or anywhere inside the city limits. The city will administer uniform zero-tolerance  enforcement of the fireworks ban on anyone caught with or using fireworks inside the  city limits during the upcoming holidays. 

The penalties for violating the City of Paris Code of Ordinances 6.04.001 and Fire Code  5601.1.3 include a fine of up to $2000.00 and confiscation and/or destruction of any  prohibited fireworks. 

The intent of the ordinance is to protect the health, safety and welfare of all residents  and allow them to celebrate in their own ways. Using fireworks can spark fires, bring  about physical injuries to humans and animals, cause pets to flee their homes, leave  

behind debris, and lead to anxiety attacks or PTSD episodes for some individuals. The  laws protect those residents who prefer not to use fireworks since it is impossible to  restrict the loud noises, flashes of light, and other dangers from crossing property lines. 

Fireworks are also prohibited in Texas State Parks and on U.S. Army Corps of  Engineers lands and water. Anyone planning to use fireworks should explore the legality  of such use beforehand. 

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved