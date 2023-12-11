City of Paris Residents Encouraged to Register for  New Notification System 

Effective December 15, the City of Paris will replace the CodeRed alert system with RAVE Alerts.

Similar to how the City used CodeRed, it will now use RAVE Alerts to send emergency and other notices to citizens via phone, email and text services. The service is free to City of Paris residents, and messages may include emergency and severe weather notifications, street closure announcements, water and utility service updates and other important information.

“The communication tools offered by RAVE Alerts will allow the City to continue sending messages like our citizens are receiving now but from a more economical source for the City,” said Deputy City Manager Robert Vine, who has used RAVE Alerts while working in another city.

Anyone who would like to receive these notices should sign up at

www.paristexas.gov/getalerts or download the Smart911 app.