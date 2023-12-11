Sandlin Header 2022
City of Paris Residents Encouraged to Register for  New Notification System 

 

 

 Effective December 15, the City of Paris will replace the CodeRed alert system with RAVE Alerts. 

Similar to how the City used CodeRed, it will now use RAVE Alerts to send emergency  and other notices to citizens via phone, email and text services. The service is free to  City of Paris residents, and messages may include emergency and severe weather  notifications, street closure announcements, water and utility service updates and other  important information.  

“The communication tools offered by RAVE Alerts will allow the City to continue sending  messages like our citizens are receiving now but from a more economical source for the  City,” said Deputy City Manager Robert Vine, who has used RAVE Alerts while working  in another city. 

Anyone who would like to receive these notices should sign up at  

www.paristexas.gov/getalerts or download the Smart911 app. 

