The City of Paris Sanitation Department will be closed on Tuesday, December 24, and Wednesday, December 25. Normal collection will resume on Thursday, December 26. The Compost Site will be closed on Wednesday, December 25 and Wednesday, January 1, to observe Christmas and New Year’s Day. This reminder, the Compost Site will be closed every Saturday in the months of January and February. If you have any questions, call 903.784.9266 or 903.784.9289.