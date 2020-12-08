City of Paris Sanitation Scheduled

The City of Paris Sanitation Department WILL BE CLOSED on Thursday, December 24th and Friday, December 25th for the Christmas holiday. Normal collection will resume on Monday, December 28th. Saturday, December 19th will be the last Saturday through the end of February 2021 that the Compost Site will be open. The Compost Site WILL BE OPENED on Wednesday, December 23rd . The Compost Site WILL BE OPENED Wednesday and Thursday December 30th and December 31st. The City of Paris Sanitation Department WILL COLLECT trash on Friday, January 1st! The Compost Site WILL BE CLOSED on Friday, January 1st.