ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Denny’s Paris Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Sandlin Header 2022
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

City of Paris Schedules Town Hall Meeting Report  Presentation 

 

PARIS, TEXAS – The City of Paris conducted five town hall meetings earlier this year to  listen to citizens, particularly those in West Paris, about city-related issues or concerns.  A meeting to inform the public about the City’s findings and analysis is set for 5:30 p.m.,  Thursday, December 14, in the auditorium of CitySquare Paris, 2515 Bonham Street. 

Several West Paris residents contacted City Council members, sharing that it seemed  like West Paris had been left behind compared to other areas. Mayor Reginald Hughes  and Mayor Pro Tem Mihir Pankaj then worked with City Manager Grayson Path to  arrange the town hall meetings to hear directly from citizens. 

“The purpose of the town hall meetings was to help us better understand what ‘left  behind compared to other parts of town’ means in more concrete terms,” Path said.  “What we heard at the meetings has allowed us to garner context and formulate a  response.”  

Some input from those who spoke during the listening sessions highlighted broad topics  like a need for more sidewalks throughout Paris. Other concerns addressed individual  location issues like a missing street sign or a broken streetlight.  

“I’ve reviewed all of our notes from the five town halls and compiled a database that  includes over 275 concerns that our citizens voiced,” Path said. “Every concern is being  analyzed, investigated and, where possible, assigned to city staff to remedy or develop  a plan of action to make it happen.” 

Path has grouped all the concerns into 29 topics and ranked them by percentage. The  issues most often shared at the meetings related to tall grass, drainage and dilapidated  structures. 

Path will present more details about the 29 topics and how the City will be working to  address the concerns at the December 14 meeting. The meeting is open to the public. 

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved