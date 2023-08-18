City of Paris To Host Public Town Hall Meetings on West Paris

The City of Paris will be hosting several town hall meetings dedicated to better understanding the concerns some in west Paris have raised regarding their neighborhoods, growth, development, public safety and quality of life. While these town halls will focus on the concerns regarding life in west Paris, they are of course public and open to all. A schedule is being created that we hope to publish soon that will show a timeline as well as locations for these meetings, which are expected to take place in late September to early December. Please review our future social media postings to locate a town hall near you to attend.”