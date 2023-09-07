City of Paris to Host Town Hall Meetings

The City of Paris will be hosting several town hall meetings dedicated to listening to and better understanding the concerns some in west Paris have raised regarding their neighborhoods, growth, development, public safety and quality of life. While these town halls will focus on the concerns regarding life in west Paris, they are of course public and open to all. A total of five (5) town halls have been scheduled in partnership with the Paris ISD, CitySquare Paris, and Paris Economic Development Corporation. Each town hall will be a repeat of one another, therefore the public are welcome to attend any of these events, or pick the one most convenient for their schedule. The following is a list of locations, dates, and times for all five events.

1. Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 6:00 pm at Justiss Elementary School, 401 18th Street NW

2. Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 6:00 pm at Travis High School of Choice, 3270 Graham Street

3. Thursday, October 12, 2023, 6:00 pm at Givens Early Childhood Center, 655 Martin Luther King Jr Drive

4. Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 2:00 pm at Historic Union Depot, 1125 Bonham Street

5. Thursday, November 2, 2023, 9:00 am at CitySquare Paris, 2515 Bonham Street

Please continue to follow our social media for any changes that may occur to the schedule. We look forward to meeting with and hearing from our neighbors.