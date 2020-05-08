" /> City of Paris to Open Sports Fields with Restrictions – EastTexasRadio.com
City of Paris to Open Sports Fields with Restrictions

3 hours ago

 

Pursuant to Governor Abbott’s Minimum Standard Health Protocol for Outdoor Sports Participants, the City of Paris will authorize the use of its parks and fields for sporting activities under the restrictions found in the Governor’s Protocol.

The City requests that all organized events and entities wishing to utilize the public fields under these measures to please send to the Parks and Recreation Department their plans showing compliance with these measures.  The city’s goal is to have fields, parks and programs open up as soon as reasonably and safely possible.

