City of Sulphur Springs Hosts Ribbon-Cutting for New Senior Citizen Center

The City of Sulphur Springs is excited to announce a Ribbon-Cutting event for its new Senior Citizen Center. The event will take place on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 11 am at 301 Oak Avenue, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

This much-anticipated project was federally funded by a Community Development Block Grant-CARES grant through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA), along with a local funding match through the City of Sulphur Springs.

The Senior Center will provide a large gathering place that can service as a Meal A Day distribution center and offer many resources and programs for the area’s senior citizen population.

Those expected in attendance are City Council Members, the City Manager, Marc Maxwell, and head of the Senior Citizen center, Dawna Pryor. Also, in attendance will be representatives from TDHCA, along with Hawk Builders Inc., the prime contractor on the project, as well as REES architecture firm, who managed the project design, and KSBR LLC, who assisted in the management of grant funds from TDHCA.

For more information, please contact the City at 903-885-7541.