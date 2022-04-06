City Square Community-Wide Resource and Health Fair Friday April 8

CitySquare Paris, 2515 Bonham Street invites you to our Spring Community-Wide Resource and Health Fair, Friday, April 8, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. With the support of a variety of community services, this will be a one-stop event! Covid Vaccinations whether it is your first or second vaccination or your booster will be available. Other services expected to take part include:

Paris-Lamar County Health District

King’s Daughters

CASA For Kids

Lakes Regional Mental Health Services

WIC Program

Special Health Resources

Houses for Heros

Alcoholics Anonymous

Embark Care

North Texas Dream Center

Safe-T Crisis Center

Molina Homecare

BT Medical Services

Outreach Kids Medicaid

Horizon House

If you have any questions, please call 903-706-2990.

This event is open to our community as well as the neighbors served regularly by CitySquare. If you want to learn more about CitySquare or how you could get involved, we welcome you to come and find out.