City Square Community-Wide Resource and Health Fair Friday April 8

CitySquare Paris, 2515 Bonham Street invites you to our Spring Community-Wide Resource and Health Fair, Friday, April 8, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. With the support of a variety of community services, this will be a one-stop event! Covid Vaccinations whether it is your first or second vaccination or your booster will be available. Other services expected to take part include:
Paris-Lamar County Health District
King’s Daughters
CASA For Kids
Lakes Regional Mental Health Services
WIC Program
Special Health Resources
Houses for Heros
Alcoholics Anonymous
Embark Care
North Texas Dream Center
Safe-T Crisis Center
Molina Homecare
BT Medical Services
Outreach Kids Medicaid
Horizon House
If you have any questions, please call 903-706-2990.
This event is open to our community as well as the neighbors served regularly by CitySquare. If you want to learn more about CitySquare or how you could get involved, we welcome you to come and find out.