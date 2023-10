The City Square of Paris community coat drive will continue through October 25. Those wanting to drop off new (without tags) or gently used coats can do so at Spring Lake Assisted Living, 750 N. Collegiate Drive in Paris, between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. through Oct. 25. Everyone in need of a coat, can shop for a free coat at CitySquare Paris, 2515 Bonham Street in Paris, on Saturday. Nov.4 from 10 a.m. – 4p.m.