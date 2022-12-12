City Square Paris Job Openings

CitySquare Paris has two exciting openings to join the team, according to Derald Bulls, Executive Director.

“Working with the AmeriCorps program, we have a paid internship for a man or woman who has a passion for service to the homeless, those living and working in poverty or down on their luck, Bulls added. This role is key in serving our neighbors Monday through Friday. This position is a 32-hour-a-week job and is ideal for anyone with the heart for service, especially college students pursuing a career in social work, psychology, public health, sociology, allied health, or medical fields.”

The position would start in early January, and in addition to being paid every two weeks, at the successful completion of the semester in mid-May, the AmeriCorps team member would receive an education stipend of over $1,700. This role will include assisting in the clothes closet and coordinating showers, washers/dryers, and meals. In addition, CitySquare provides hot meals for breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday.

The second position is for a Resource Navigator. We aimed at persons with a background in social work or related experience. This role is a 20-hour-a-week position which also would begin in January. The schedule will be flexible to meet the needs of the neighbors served through CitySquare. It is a new position and will assist in the case of management for neighbors seeking other community services and help connect with the sources to improve their quality of life.

For more information on these positions, please contact Laura Woodroof, Program Director, at 903-706-2992, email her at lwoodroof@citysquare.org, or visit the CitySquare Paris Facebook page for more details. The position is open through noon Friday, December 16.