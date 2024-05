City Square – Paris is hosting its third annual virtual “Swing for Success”, fundraiser at Pine Ridge Golf Course’s Top Tracer range this Saturday, June 1. One flight will be teeing off at 6 p.m. and the second flight at 7:45 p.m. The Top Tracer scramble is the virtual playing of PGA of America’s new course in Frisco and Fields Ranch East— Back 9, at the Omni Frisco Resort.