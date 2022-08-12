CitySquare receives $10k Grant from St. Joseph’s Community Foundation

CitySquare Paris received a $10,000 grant this week from the St. Joseph’s Community Foundation for further renovation to better serve the homeless community and those living in poverty and dire situations. These funds will be used to expand shower and laundry facilities. An ADA compliant ‘handicapped’ accessible shower and bathroom will be added to the church complex. In addition, the grant is part of several gifts received to double the laundry capabilities. Through July 2022, CitySquare has served 553 families and with a variety of services including 726 showers, 339 loads of laundry, over 4,700 meals and distributed over 8,100 pieces of clothing in addition to providing case management to assist neighbors (the term used for those served here) in addressing individual and family needs, both short and long term.

“On behalf of CitySquare, our Advisory Council, staff, and most importantly, the neighbors we serve, we are most grateful for this gift to help us further our mission of fighting the causes and effects of poverty through service, advocacy, and friendship,” said Derald Bulls, CitySquare’s Executive Director. The goal is to have these, and several other renovations completed in the next 3-4 months.

CitySquare is located at 2515 Bonham Street and is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. While wrapping up the summer youth programs, working in conjunction with the Paris ISD, buses from the junior high and high school will bring students to the campus each afternoon throughout the school year. Parents/guardians are required to complete the necessary paperwork for teens ages 13-18 to take part.

The Mission of the St. Joseph’s Community Foundation is to perpetuate the mission of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word and their 92-year tradition of improving the availability and effectiveness of medical care in the Red River Valley with a special emphasis on persons who are under-served or in financial need. You may reach SJCF at 903-784-5136 or by email sjcfparis@gmail.com .

To fund gifts such as this, the SJCF hosts their annual Texas Underwriters Ball, September 24, 2022. To finds out more, call or email the address above.

St. Joseph’s Community Foundation (SJCF) recently awarded a grant to CitySquare Paris (CSP) for $10,000 to assist them with upgrading their shower facilities. Pictured SJCF Executive Director Louisa Kessel are: (from left) Rev. Kathryn Strempke, Beth Bray, CitySquare Program Director Laura Woodroof, Maggie Kerby, CitySquare Advisory Council Board Chair Rochelle Hodge, Savannah Abbott, CitySquare Executive Director Derald Bulls, Louisa Kessel, and Shelley Landers.